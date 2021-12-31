DH Evening Brief: December 31, 2021

GST hike on textiles deferred amid industry pushback
The GST Council unanimously decided to defer a hike in GST on textiles in the 46th GST Council meet chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Read more
China says Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part' of its territory
China on Friday defended the renaming of 15 more places in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the southern part of Tibet is an "inherent part" of its territory. Read more
No science behind night curfews in India: WHO's Swaminathan
There is no science behind night curfews when it comes to tackling the spread of Covid variants, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. Read more
Section 144 extended in Mumbai till January 15; ban on visiting open spaces from 5 pm to 5 am
Mumbai Police has extended Section 144 of CrPC in the island city till January 15 as Maharashtra fights a fresh wave of Covid-19 led by the Omicron variant. Citizens have been prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am during this period. Read more
Last date to file ITR returns won't be extended, says Govt
The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31. Read more
After Peeyush Jain, I-T dept raids on SP leader Pushpraj Jain
Within days ofraids on Kanpur perfume trader Peeyush Jain during which cash worth hundreds of crores was recovered along with gold and silver, the Income Tax department sleuths raided another perfume trader Pushpraj Jain alias Pammi Jain, who was a SamajwadiParty (SP) leader and member of the UP legislative assembly. Read more
US woman tests positive for Covid-19 mid-flight, isolates for 5 hours in bathroom
A US woman was quarantined in an aeroplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for Covid-19 halfway through a flight from Chicago to Iceland, according to media reports. Read more
Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Friday said the vaccines major has applied to Indian authorities for full market authorisation of Covishield, stating supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine have exceeded 125 crore doses. Read more
Heavy rains force closure of government offices, educational institutes in Chennai, adjoining districts
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a holiday on Friday for all government officesexcept those engaged in essential services, schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpatu districts due to heavy rainfall. Read more
GST hike on textiles deferred amid industry pushback
The GST Council unanimously decided to defer a hike in GST on textiles in the 46th GST Council meet chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. Read more
China says Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part' of its territory
China on Friday defended the renaming of 15 more places in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the southern part of Tibet is an "inherent part" of its territory. Read more
No science behind night curfews in India: WHO's Swaminathan
There is no science behind night curfews when it comes to tackling the spread of Covid variants, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. Read more
Section 144 extended in Mumbai till January 15; ban on visiting open spaces from 5 pm to 5 am
Mumbai Police has extended Section 144 of CrPC in the island city till January 15 as Maharashtra fights a fresh wave of Covid-19 led by the Omicron variant. Citizens have been prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am during this period. Read more
Last date to file ITR returns won't be extended, says Govt
The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31. Read more
After Peeyush Jain, I-T dept raids on SP leader Pushpraj Jain
Within days ofraids on Kanpur perfume trader Peeyush Jain during which cash worth hundreds of crores was recovered along with gold and silver, the Income Tax department sleuths raided another perfume trader Pushpraj Jain alias Pammi Jain, who was a SamajwadiParty (SP) leader and member of the UP legislative assembly. Read more
US woman tests positive for Covid-19 mid-flight, isolates for 5 hours in bathroom
A US woman was quarantined in an aeroplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for Covid-19 halfway through a flight from Chicago to Iceland, according to media reports. Read more
Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Friday said the vaccines major has applied to Indian authorities for full market authorisation of Covishield, stating supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine have exceeded 125 crore doses. Read more
Heavy rains force closure of government offices, educational institutes in Chennai, adjoining districts
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared a holiday on Friday for all government officesexcept those engaged in essential services, schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpatu districts due to heavy rainfall. Read more