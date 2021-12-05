DH Evening Brief: December 5, 2021

13 killed in Nagaland during 'counter insurgency operation'; CM, Amit Shah condemn 'unfortunate incident'
Twelve civilians were killed by security forces at Tiru area in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening during an "anti-insurgency operation" following which locals killed an army personnel and injured others.
Virat Kohli fails to get half-century as India set 540 target for New Zealand
Skipper Virat Kohli managed a painstaking 36 off 84 balls but Axar Patel entertained the Sunday crowd with his fiery cameo as India looked well on course for an imposing win, having set New Zealand an improbable victory target of 540 on the third day of the second Test.
Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make 'sacrifices' to restore Article 370: Farooq Abdullah
Regional National Conference President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday urged the party cadre to be ready to sacrifice as much as Indian farmers for reinstatement of Article 370 of the Constitution for Jammu and Kashmir, done away with by the Centre in August 2019.
High alert in 4 Karnataka districts after Centre's warning on Covid situation
The Karnataka health department has increased vigilance on prevailing Covid situation in four districts of the state as the Union government in a letter has warned of rising cases in these districts and urged the state government to initiate action.
From 'lungi' to 'Ghazni', 'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign
As the campaign builds up for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, new terms, mainly concerning the Muslims, have been making entry into the speeches of BJP leaders in what the political analysts say is an attempt to 'polarise' the elections along religious lines and project itself as the messiah of the Hindus.
Vaccines, economy: Modi’s top priorities with two years to go until election day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeal of controversial farm laws this week shows that hard-to-sell economic reforms will likely take a back seat as he enters the second half of his five-year term and prepares for the next election in 2024.
With a string of state polls next year, the government appears set to implement populist policies as Modi looks to secure a third term, which would make him India’s’s longest-serving head of government after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
Reverse repo status quo needed to give more time for economic recovery to strengthen: Report
Amid the rising scare from the new coronavirus variant Omicron and ahead of the MPC meeting, SBI house economists have urged the central bank to delay liquidity normalisation measures through a reverse repo hike, as such a "prudent step" in the current situation will give more time for economic recovery to strengthen further.
Delhi detects first Omicron case; India's tally of cases from variant now 5
A 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it the first case of the new Covid-19 variant in the national capital and the fifth in the country.
The patient is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and has mild symptoms, hospital officials said.
Omicron patient mildly symptomatic as he was fully vaccinated: LNJP Director
Delhi reported its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. A Tanzania returnee who tested positive was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on December 05.
