DH Evening Brief: February 26, 2022

'Prisoners of War': No escape yet from Ukraine's bunkers, metro stations
It's been more than 48 hours in a bunker in Kyiv, with bare necessities, for 21-year-old P P Afsal. There are more than 80 Indians in the bunker along with him. There is some food left, maybe for three days. He has been hearing explosions all night and uncertainty seem to be the only constant. Read more
Study medicine in India, not smaller foreign nations, PM Modi says amid Ukraine crisis
Noting that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector to make a big presence in the field. Read more
India abstains from UNSC resolution that condemns Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up. Read more
Covid vax effectiveness declines after 6 months without boosters
The effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine may substantially decline after six months if booster shots are not taken, according to a new study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Read more
Cabinet allows up to 20% FDI in IPO-bound LIC
The Union Cabinet on Saturday permitted up to 20 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in IPO-bound LIC with an aim to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer, sources said. Read more
Reliance takes control of Future Retail stores, offers jobs to employees
Reliance Industries has effectively taken over the operations of Future Retail stores and has offered jobs to its employees, even as the Kishore Biyani-led group is locked in a bitter battle with ecommerce major Amazon at several judicial forums over the sale of its business to the retail arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate. Read more
Russia-Ukraine War: First batch of Indian evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania
The first batch of Indian nationals from Ukraine on February 25 reached Romania after crossing the Suceava border post, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.“The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via the Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Watch the video here
Ukraine has 'derailed' Russian attack plan, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Ukraine's force had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion. Read more
