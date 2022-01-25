DH Evening Brief: January 25, 2022

Indian households wrestle with inflation as incomes dip
India's households are grappling with rising living costs at a time when jobs and incomes have taken a hit amid the pandemic, but economists are not hopeful the government's annual budget due next week will provide much relief.
Cong's UP star campaigner R P N Singh quits, joins BJP
A day after Congress listed him as a star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, senior leader RPN Singh on Tuesday ended speculation about his political future by quitting the party to join the rival BJP.
Future group launches SC challenge against own lenders
Future Group on Tuesday challenged its own lenders in the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon Inc, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters.
'Picnic politics' keeping Bengal BJP on tenterhooks
Though the party leaders are not ready to say anything openly, several leaders said that the state unit is facing a serious organisational turmoil and if it is not controlled immediately it might create a negative impact of the party in the state.
The question of consent is often a tricky one. It is especially so in the case of sex between two people who are in an intimate relationship, where the absence of consent may be nuanced, or may not be explicitly articulated. However, the point is that the mere fact of marriage cannot presume a spouse's everlasting consent to sexual intercourse.
Will an Omicron-specific vaccine help control Covid?
Emerging research showed there was only around 20 per cent protection from Omicron infection four months after two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (though protection against hospitalisation and death remains much higher, and a booster dose increases protection against infection, but possibly only short-term).
BJP can be defeated but not by present players: Kishor
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said an opposition front to thwart BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is “entirely possible” even if the upcoming elections are in favour of the saffron party, but said it may not happen with the current parties and alliances.
India's jobs crisis has youth betting on Canada dream
India's unemployment is estimated to have exceeded the global rate in five of the last six years, data from Mumbai-based the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and International Labour Organization show, due to an economic slowdown that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
South Africa sends proposal to BCCI to host IPL: Report
Ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the venue for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) later next month, South Africa has reportedly thrown its hat into the ring, saying the country would be a cheaper option as compared to the UAE where the second leg of the tournament was held in 2021.
SC seeks Centre, EC response on freebies before polls
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL for declaring that promise or distribution of irrational freebies from public fund before election unduly influenced the voters, shaking the roots of free and fair election.
Netaji, Sri Aurobindo and arguments over their legacies
Political competition has curdled the simple pleasure of straightforward pride in the achievements of national icons, the latest being the controversies over who exerted what pressure and why to get the Narendra Modi government to install a temporary hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the vacant pedestal at India Gate and the "merging" of the Amar Jawan Jyoti after its removal to the National War Memorial where another eternal flame was already alight.
Indian households wrestle with inflation as incomes dip
India's households are grappling with rising living costs at a time when jobs and incomes have taken a hit amid the pandemic, but economists are not hopeful the government's annual budget due next week will provide much relief.
Read more
Cong's UP star campaigner R P N Singh quits, joins BJP
A day after Congress listed him as a star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, senior leader RPN Singh on Tuesday ended speculation about his political future by quitting the party to join the rival BJP.
Read more
Future group launches SC challenge against own lenders
Future Group on Tuesday challenged its own lenders in the Supreme Court in a bid to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon Inc, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters.
Read more
'Picnic politics' keeping Bengal BJP on tenterhooks
Though the party leaders are not ready to say anything openly, several leaders said that the state unit is facing a serious organisational turmoil and if it is not controlled immediately it might create a negative impact of the party in the state.
Read more
Marital rape and the question of consent
The question of consent is often a tricky one. It is especially so in the case of sex between two people who are in an intimate relationship, where the absence of consent may be nuanced, or may not be explicitly articulated. However, the point is that the mere fact of marriage cannot presume a spouse's everlasting consent to sexual intercourse.
Read more
Will an Omicron-specific vaccine help control Covid?
Emerging research showed there was only around 20 per cent protection from Omicron infection four months after two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (though protection against hospitalisation and death remains much higher, and a booster dose increases protection against infection, but possibly only short-term).
Read more
BJP can be defeated but not by present players: Kishor
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor said an opposition front to thwart BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is “entirely possible” even if the upcoming elections are in favour of the saffron party, but said it may not happen with the current parties and alliances.
Read more
India's jobs crisis has youth betting on Canada dream
India's unemployment is estimated to have exceeded the global rate in five of the last six years, data from Mumbai-based the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and International Labour Organization show, due to an economic slowdown that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
Read more
South Africa sends proposal to BCCI to host IPL: Report
Ahead of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing the venue for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) later next month, South Africa has reportedly thrown its hat into the ring, saying the country would be a cheaper option as compared to the UAE where the second leg of the tournament was held in 2021.
Read more
SC seeks Centre, EC response on freebies before polls
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL for declaring that promise or distribution of irrational freebies from public fund before election unduly influenced the voters, shaking the roots of free and fair election.
Read more
Netaji, Sri Aurobindo and arguments over their legacies
Political competition has curdled the simple pleasure of straightforward pride in the achievements of national icons, the latest being the controversies over who exerted what pressure and why to get the Narendra Modi government to install a temporary hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the vacant pedestal at India Gate and the "merging" of the Amar Jawan Jyoti after its removal to the National War Memorial where another eternal flame was already alight.
Read more
India's cooking oil addition to fuel imports for years
Indians will probably buy expensive cooking oils from overseas for at least another 15 years, as demand continues to far outpace domestic production.
Read more