DH Evening Brief: January 30, 2022

Eyes on GDP forecast by Economic Survey despite recent misses
The pre-budget Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions, quite often misses on the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin.
Two years on, new variants mar India's battle against coronavirus
Amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, India has completed two years since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country and during this time, it has not just battled the virus but also its mutated variants, even as uncertainty continues to surround the expected course of the pandemic.
Uttar Pradesh Elections | The significance of the Dalit & OBC vote
In latest jibe, Yogi claims SP's red caps covered 'in blood of riot victims'
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath stirred controversy ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the state saying that the ''red caps'' (Samajwadi Party ) were 'soaked' in the ''blood of innocent Hindus'', who were 'killed' in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots and were also fired at in Ayodhya in 1990 as he warned the people against supporting the SP in the polls.
Budget expectations: Clarity on crypto taxation, hike in 80C limit, duty rationalisation on EVs
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth Union Budget on February 1 all eyes would be on how the government balances out populist measures while walking the tightrope of fiscal consolidation.
Pegasus: Fresh plea in SC calls for FIR against PM Modi
A fresh plea has been filed in the Supreme Court to take note of a news report in international media about the purchase of Isreal's Pegasus spyware and order registration of FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ukraine tensions to make India’s balancing act with Russia, US difficult
Russia has “legitimate interests” in Ukraine, Shivshankar Menon, the National Security Advisor to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said in New Delhi on March 7, 2014 – just days after President Vladimir Putin’s “Little Green Men” – soldiers with no insignia on uniforms – seized the government buildings and the airports in Crimea.
Now, Uttar Pradesh 'Dharm Sansad' calls for 'Hindu Rashtra', Seers say Gandhi not Father of the Nation, Nehru not 'first' PM
After the 'Dharm Sansad' (religious gathering) at Haridwar in Uttarakhand last year, yet another 'Dharm Sansad' called for making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' even as the seers refused to recognise Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation and Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru the first prime minister of the country.
US H-1B visa registrations for FY23 to begin in March: See details
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that the initial registration period for the coveted H-1B visas for FY2023 will run through March 1-18.
