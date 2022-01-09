DH Evening Brief, January 9: 2022

Ahead of Budget Session, 400 Parliament staffers test positive for Covid-19
Weeks ahead of the Budget Session to commence, close to 400 people working in Parliament House have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past four days prompting authorities to impose restrictions on attendance on officials and staff.
Govt in Punjab has been outsourced for last 30 years: Sidhu
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday criticised all the previous governments in the state, includingthe Congress governments and said that in the past 30 years, the government has been outsourced in the state.
Jabs in hand, but Covid-19 vaccination challenges persist
As shipments of Covid-19 shots ramp up for billions of people left behind last year, and new vaccines make their way to the public, dozens of countries are struggling to turn supplies into inoculations.
February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP: Manish Sisodia
Ahead of Assembly elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on January 08, claimed that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections. “Not only AAP, but the voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments... Feb 14 has historically been lucky for AAP anyway,” said Manish Sisodia.
England batted out the final day of the fourth Ashes Test to frustrate Australia and secure a thrilling draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia lead the series 3-0 after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The fifth test will be a day-night match in Hobart starting on Friday.
NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Post graduation (PG) counselling 2021 will start from January 12, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday.
'Sulli deals' app mastermind arrested from Indore
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, arrested one person from Indore on Sunday in the infamous 'Sulli Deals' app case.
Reliance buys New York's luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental for $98.15 mn
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani'sRelianceIndustries Ltd on Saturday announced the acquisition of New York's premium luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental for $98.15 million.
Omicron 105% more transmissible than Delta: Study
The Omicron Covid-19 variant may be 105 per cent more transmissible than Delta, according to a research by French scientists.
What could happen at the Djokovic visa hearing in Australia?
Novak Djokovic is set for his day in court to challenge the shock cancellation of his visa over Covid rules, which threw the world number one's Australian Open plans into disarray.
