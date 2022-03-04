DH Evening Brief: March 4, 2022

  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 17:45 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    UP Polls: Allies role crucial in poll battle in Varanasi

    The task is cut out for allies of both the BJP-led coalition and the one headed by the Samajwadi Party to mobilise core voters in Varanasi, where the poll battle is being seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in his constituency.

    Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after attack on power plant

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant. He begged world leaders to wake up and prevent Europe from "dying from a nuclear disaster" after the continent's largest plant caught fire after it was shelled.

    In Pics | Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plants

    Russian troops scaled their attack on Ukraine by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant on March 4. The forces set the Ukrainian facility ablaze and raised fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. A generating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, had been hit during an attack by Russian troops. The fire at the nuclear power plant has now been extinguished.

    Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no increase in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed CEO of Jet Airways

    Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer.

    LIC initial public offering likely to be delayed to next fiscal

    The mega initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) of India is set to be delayed into the next financial year amid market swings triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people with knowledge of the matter said.

    NATO broke promises, ignored Russia’s concerns

    For Russia, the issue of security on its western borders has always been very painful

    Playing 100 Tests while being all-format player should be career takeaway, says Kohli

    Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a gruelling international schedule.

    'Jhund' movie review: Brilliant Amitabh Bachchan headlines engaging sports drama

    Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's maiden Hindi movieJhundis a fairly engaging social drama that strikes a chord because of Amitabh Bachchan's towering screen presence and its sincerely-executed narrative

