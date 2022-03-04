DH Evening Brief: March 4, 2022

UP Polls: Allies role crucial in poll battle in Varanasi
The task is cut out for allies of both the BJP-led coalition and the one headed by the Samajwadi Party to mobilise core voters in Varanasi, where the poll battle is being seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in his constituency.
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after attack on power plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant. He begged world leaders to wake up and prevent Europe from "dying from a nuclear disaster" after the continent's largest plant caught fire after it was shelled.
In Pics | Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plants
Russian troops scaled their attack on Ukraine by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant on March 4. The forces set the Ukrainian facility ablaze and raised fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. A generating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, had been hit during an attack by Russian troops. The fire at the nuclear power plant has now been extinguished.
LIC initial public offering likely to be delayed to next fiscal
The mega initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) of India is set to be delayed into the next financial year amid market swings triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Playing 100 Tests while being all-format player should be career takeaway, says Kohli
Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a gruelling international schedule.
'Jhund' movie review: Brilliant Amitabh Bachchan headlines engaging sports drama
Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's maiden Hindi movieJhundis a fairly engaging social drama that strikes a chord because of Amitabh Bachchan's towering screen presence and its sincerely-executed narrative
UP Polls: Allies role crucial in poll battle in Varanasi
The task is cut out for allies of both the BJP-led coalition and the one headed by the Samajwadi Party to mobilise core voters in Varanasi, where the poll battle is being seen as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity in his constituency.
Read more
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'nuclear terror' after attack on power plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow Friday of resorting to "nuclear terror" and wanting to "repeat" the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant. He begged world leaders to wake up and prevent Europe from "dying from a nuclear disaster" after the continent's largest plant caught fire after it was shelled.
Read more
In Pics | Russian forces attack Ukrainian nuclear plants
Russian troops scaled their attack on Ukraine by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant on March 4. The forces set the Ukrainian facility ablaze and raised fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station. A generating unit at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, had been hit during an attack by Russian troops. The fire at the nuclear power plant has now been extinguished.
See pics here
Karnataka Budget: No hike in taxes, Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu project
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed no increase in taxes in the Budget 2022-23 presented by him in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Read more
Sanjiv Kapoor appointed CEO of Jet Airways
Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as the chief executive officer.
Read more
LIC initial public offering likely to be delayed to next fiscal
The mega initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation(LIC) of India is set to be delayed into the next financial year amid market swings triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Read more
NATO broke promises, ignored Russia’s concerns
For Russia, the issue of security on its western borders has always been very painful
Read more
Playing 100 Tests while being all-format player should be career takeaway, says Kohli
Basking in the glory of becoming only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a gruelling international schedule.
Read more
'Jhund' movie review: Brilliant Amitabh Bachchan headlines engaging sports drama
Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's maiden Hindi movieJhundis a fairly engaging social drama that strikes a chord because of Amitabh Bachchan's towering screen presence and its sincerely-executed narrative
Read more