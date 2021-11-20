DH Evening Brief: November 20, 2021

  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 17:26 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
  •  

    After farm laws repeal, calls to scrap CAA grow louder

    After the Prime Minister on Friday announced the withdrawal of farm laws, clamour grows for the repeal of the contentious CAA and restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read more

  •  

    At least 30 feared dead as flash floods hit Andhra

    At least 30 people are dead or missing after flash floods hit south India, reports said Saturday, with three buses washed away in one incident.

    Read more

  •  

    No proof to show Aryan conspired to commit offence: HC

    In a major jolt to the investigations of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vis-a-vis the Cordelia cruise rave party bust case, the Bombay High Court ruled that there is no evidence of a conspiracy link between Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, social media influencer Arbaaz Merchant and actor-model Munmum Dhamecha.

    Read more

  •  

    Sidhu calls Imran Khan 'bada bhai,' draws BJP's ire

    The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress after its Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu reportedly called Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan his "elder brother" during a trip to Kartarpur Sahib, alleging the opposition party sees terror groups like IS and Boko Haram in Hindutva while it finds a "bhai jaan" in Khan.

    Read more

  •  

    Indore does it again! Bags 'cleanest' tag for 5th time

    President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 to the cleanest Indian cities on Saturday. Indore won the award for being India's cleanest city for the fifth time.

    Read more

  •  

    700 farmers 'martyred' in protest: Varun Gandhi to PM

    A vociferous critic of the contentious farm laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that many "innocent lives" could have been saved if the decision to repeal the controversial statutes was taken earlier and urged him to take "strict action" against Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

    Read more

  •  

    See pics: Spectacular photos of the longest partial lunar eclipse

    The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on November 19, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze.

    View gallery

  •  

    BJP makes, unmakes laws sans Cabinet nod: Chidambaram

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement to repeal the farm laws without holding a Cabinet meeting and alleged that it is only under the BJP that laws are made and unmade without prior Cabinet approval.

    Read more

  •  

    Farm laws: Change of heart or strategic withdrawal?

    There are many ways to see the sudden change of the Prime Minister’s position on the farm laws that have led to farmer protests for more than a year now. By any account, the change from a hardline position that we’ll do anything but repeal these laws to an apology for these laws marks a dramatic turn of events.

    Read more

  •  

    Reliance reboots $15-bn Aramco deal as focus shifts

    After missing two self-imposed deadlines, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has shelved a proposed deal to sell a 20 per cent stake in its oil refinery and petrochemical business to Saudi Aramco for an asking of $15 billion, saying its energy portfolio has undergone changes with the foray into new energy business which would require re-evaluation of the deal.

    Read more

  •  

    Wet, gloomy weather swamps Bengaluru

    The wet, gloomy weather has continued to overwhelm the city, flooding localities, uprooting trees, turning streets into veritable pools and giving vehicle users a hard time.

    Read more