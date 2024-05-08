The 'Independent' factor: As BJP fights to steady govt in Haryana, who are the 3 leaders who withdrew support?

A day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation in Haryana, state CM Nayab Singh Saini has said his government is not in any trouble and still 'working'.

Independent MLAs Somveer Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the government to a minority bloc in the state Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The government should resign. President's rule should be imposed in the state and elections held. This is an anti-people government."

So let us take a look at the three leaders who seemed to have shaken the roots of the BJP state government in the northern state.