The 'Independent' factor: As BJP fights to steady govt in Haryana, who are the 3 leaders who withdrew support?

A day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation in Haryana, state CM Nayab Singh Saini has said his government is not in any trouble and still 'working'.
Independent MLAs Somveer Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana on Tuesday and announced that they would back the Congress, reducing the government to a minority bloc in the state Assembly.
Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The government should resign. President's rule should be imposed in the state and elections held. This is an anti-people government."
So let us take a look at the three leaders who seemed to have shaken the roots of the BJP state government in the northern state.
Sombir Sangwan
Sangwan was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Dadri seat in the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly election as a member and Independent candidate. He won with a margin of 14,272 as compared to his nearest rival. Previously, he was associated with the BJP.
In his nomination details filed during the 2019 state polls, Sombir had declared his profession as that of an agriculturist with assets worth Rs 1,10,22,712 and no liabilities. He declared his educational qualification as 10th pass who passed from the Board Of School Education Bhiwani Haryana in 1984.
Randhir Singh Gollen
Gollen, another Independent candidate won from the Pundri seat in 2019 Assembly elections, garnering 12,824 more votes than his nearest rival. He had declared his profession as an agriculturist and businessman. A post graduate degree holder with MA From Kurukshetra University in 1985, Gollen had declared total assets worth Rs 4,47,89,370 and liabilities worth Rs 82,37,320.
Dharam Pal Gonder
Gonder had won from the Nilokheri (SC) seat as an Independent candidate by 2,222 votes in 2019 state polls. He had declared assets worth Rs 93,66,502 and zero liabilities during his 2019 nomination paper filing. As for educational qualifications, he has declared that he is a Class 12 pass.
Adding to the saffron party's troubles, now its former ally Jannayak Janata Party has also said that it is ready to help the Congress bring down the BJP government in Haryana, only a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the ruling party.
