DH Evening Brief: No fundamental right to convert, MHA tells SC; Wife, son cut man into 10 pieces in Delhi

Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi
In a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman and her son allegedly killed her husband, chopped his body into 10 pieces, and kept them in a fridge before dumping them across east Delhi, police said on Monday.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has offered to step down, claims Sanjay Raut
Under fire from various quarters over his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has offered to resign, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday.
Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister's statement on Collegium
The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to the Union Law Minister's statement on the Collegium system for the appointment of judges, asking if the recommendations are being withheld since the Union government's 2014 law on setting up the National Judicial Appointment Commission could not pass the muster. Read more
China Covid lockdowns shut delivery workers out of their homes
Overworked, underpaid and thoroughly fed up, Wang's troubles deepened even further when authorities abruptly locked down the delivery driver's Beijing apartment block earlier this month. Read more
Karnataka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; debarred from classes
A video showing a professor comparing a student to a terrorist and calling him by the name “Kasab” has gone viral. Watch video
Mehrauli murder: Weapons used by Aftab to chop up Shraddha's body recovered
The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said on Monday.
Cases against around 3,000 in Vizhinjam police station attack
The police have registered cases against around 3,000 persons, including women, in connection with the attack on Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as part of the ongoing protests against Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport project.
No fundamental right to convert, MHA tells Supreme Court
The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the right to freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion.
Read more
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi
In a chilling recall of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman and her son allegedly killed her husband, chopped his body into 10 pieces, and kept them in a fridge before dumping them across east Delhi, police said on Monday.
Read more
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has offered to step down, claims Sanjay Raut
Under fire from various quarters over his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has offered to resign, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday.
Read more
Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister's statement on Collegium
The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to the Union Law Minister's statement on the Collegium system for the appointment of judges, asking if the recommendations are being withheld since the Union government's 2014 law on setting up the National Judicial Appointment Commission could not pass the muster. Read more
China Covid lockdowns shut delivery workers out of their homes
Overworked, underpaid and thoroughly fed up, Wang's troubles deepened even further when authorities abruptly locked down the delivery driver's Beijing apartment block earlier this month. Read more
Karnataka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; debarred from classes
A video showing a professor comparing a student to a terrorist and calling him by the name “Kasab” has gone viral. Watch video
Mehrauli murder: Weapons used by Aftab to chop up Shraddha's body recovered
The Delhi Police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Aftab Amin Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said on Monday.
Read more
Cases against around 3,000 in Vizhinjam police station attack
The police have registered cases against around 3,000 persons, including women, in connection with the attack on Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as part of the ongoing protests against Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport project.
Read more
WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox
Monkeypox is to be renamed mpox in English, the World Health Organization announced Monday, in a bid to avoid stigmatisation stemming from the existing name.
Read more
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over to set a List A world record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday.
Read more
Iran says it has proof that Western states were involved in protests
Iran has a proof that Western nations were involved in protests that have swept the country, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Read more