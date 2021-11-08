DH Evening Brief: November 8, 2021

Dassault paid €7.5 million to middleman for Rafale deal: Report
French plane-maker Dassault paid "at least €7.5 million" as "secret commission" to a middleman, who is also allegedly involved in the controversial AgustaWestland case, to secure the sale of 36 fighter jets to India but Indian investigation agencies the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "did not pursue" the lead despite having documents, a portalMediaparthas reported.
Parliament's Winter Session to be held from November 29 to December 23
A high-decibel Winter Session of Parliament will be held from November 29 to December 23 during which the Opposition is hoping to corner the Narendra Modi government on a variety of issues, including price rise, as well as demanding the outer of a junior minister in connection with the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Eating out in Bengaluru to get costlier as hotels decide to hike prices
Starting Monday, Bengalureans have to shell out more for their favourite snacks as hotels in the city have decided to hike prices by Rs 5 to Rs 10 citing the continuous hike in price of commercial LPG.
US lifts Covid travel ban, opens doors to visitors
The USlifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Bring down BJP to bring down prices: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has said the BJP's defeat in recent bypolls led to a fall in fuel prices and their defeat in 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will lead to a further fall in prices of other commodities.
Nawab Malik asks if Sameer Wankhede's 'sister-in-law is in drugs business'
In a new spin to the daily war-of-words between Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik and NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his family, the veteran politician dug up the past of his sister-in-law and wanted to know he was being prosecuted in a drugs case.
Supreme Court proposes to appoint retired High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur violence case probe
The Supreme Court on Monday proposed to appoint a former judge from Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence caserelated to mowing down of four farmers and subsequent lynching of four other persons on October 3.
Players should prioritise nation over IPL, responsibility on BCCI to plan better: Kapil Dev
World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev believes the country's cricketers "prioritise IPL" over national assignments and the onus is on the BCCI to make better schedules to avoid the "mistakes" committed during the ongoing T20 World Cup.
India to buy 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine at Rs 265 each
India has placed an order for 1 crore doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA Covid-19 vaccine at a price of Rs 265 per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.
