DH Evening Brief: November 9, 2021

The Indian political establishment is conditioned by the history of theCongressto imagine the Union as the domain of the "national" parties, that is, big organisations that control not only the Centre but also a majority of the states, creating thereby a hierarchy of the grander and bigger and the humbler and subordinate. There is, of course, an obvious fallacy in this concept.
Rafale: Cong says 'Operation Cover Up' is on; BJP says INC is 'I Need Commission'
Congress and BJP on Tuesday sparred over a French media report on the Rafale deal that the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sat on evidence of "secret commissions" paid during the UPA regime and middleman managing to get hold of Ministry of Defence documents during the first Narendra Modi government.
BJP vs NCP tussle continues: Devendra Fadnavis alleges Nawab Malik has underworld links
Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused state's Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik of purchasing a piece of land in Kurla from people linked to Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
More rains likely in Chennai, neighbouring districts
Tamil Nadu was on Tuesday bracing for another spell of extremely heavy rainfall, especially in Chennai, its neighbouring districts and the Cauvery Delta region, due to a low pressure that has formed in the Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation.
With an eye on Indian Ocean, China delivers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan
China has delivered its largest and most advanced warship to Pakistan as it seeks to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, where it has increased its own naval presence in recent years.
President Ram Nath Kovind presentedPadmaawards to 73 individuals, some posthumously, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Of these, four werePadmaVibhushan, eightPadmaBhushan and 61PadmaShri awards for the year 2020. Here are some pictures from the prestigious event.
Why do BJP and Congress fear federal politics?
Bending to Sidhu's demands? CM Channi accepts advocate general's resignation
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that he has accepted Advocate General (AG)A P S Deol's resignation, meeting a key demand of miffed leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Ahead of UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav launches 'scent of socialism'
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched his party's perfume and termed it the "scent of socialism".
A new era beckons Indian cricket under Rahul Dravid
With Ravi Shastri's coaching tenure coming to an end, Rahul Dravid will take over the reins, and a new era of Indian cricket is all set to begin under his guidance in the upcoming weeks.
Sanjay Bangar appointed as RCB head coach
Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday elevated its batting consultant Sanjay Bangar to the post of head coach for the next two years.
Padma Awards 2020: Check out the winners
President Ram Nath Kovind presentedPadmaawards to 73 individuals, some posthumously, at a ceremony held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Of these, four werePadmaVibhushan, eightPadmaBhushan and 61PadmaShri awards for the year 2020. Here are some pictures from the prestigious event.
Covid facilities in Karnataka didn’t have monthly fire audits
A day after a major fire killed Covid patients in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar hospital, the sealing air conditioner in Shivamogga’s McGann Teaching District Hospital exploded.
