DH Toon | 'Act before you think' regiment

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 19 2022, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 07:25 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

As nationwide protests raged on against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, the ruling BJP got into a firefighting mode deploying all its ministers and senior leaders to counter the criticism and convince people of the scheme's virtues.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Agnipath Scheme
BJP

