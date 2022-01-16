DH Toon | Analysing voters under the microscope of caste, religion

Pushed on the backfoot following large scale desertions from its OBC leaders and fighting a perception that it had 'humiliated' leaders from the community, the BJP has included over 40 per cent OBC candidates in its first list of 105 nominees for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which was released on Saturday.
