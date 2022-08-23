DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 23 2022, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 05:55 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to position the contest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls as a "Dharamyudh" like the Mahabharat where the ruling outfit has the "armies" of probe agencies CBI and the ED on its side, while his party has the "support of Lord Krishna".

CBI
Aam Aadmi Party
BJP
Indian Politics
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

