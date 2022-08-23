Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to position the contest between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls as a "Dharamyudh" like the Mahabharat where the ruling outfit has the "armies" of probe agencies CBI and the ED on its side, while his party has the "support of Lord Krishna".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons
Road accidents caused by potholes killed 5,600 in 3 yrs
India's first space observatory to open in Uttarakhand
Police arrest 'Robin Hood' thief in Delhi
Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts
LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal