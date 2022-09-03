DH Toon | BJP PR army inducts new member: INS Vikrant

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2022, 05:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 05:34 ist

India on Friday joined an exclusive club of five nations with the capability of designing and constructing a 40,000 tonnes class  aircraft carrier from scratch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioning INS Vikrant at the Cochin shipyard that built the massive warship over the past 13 years.

