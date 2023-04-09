DH Toon | 'Bulldozing' history

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 09 2023, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 07:43 ist

The new history and political science textbooks prescribed by the NCERT is all set to make several alterations to the syllabus, notably with changes being made to chapters involving Mughal history. 

According to the NCERT chief, changes have not only been made in history books, but in all other subjects as well to reduce burden from students.

