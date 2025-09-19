Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Will we see extinct dodo again? Scientists spend $120 million to bring the bird back after 300 years

The company’s CEO Ben Lamm said that they expect to bring the dodo back to life within the next seven years.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 09:34 IST
wildlifeScienceextinctiondodoTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us