<p>We've all seen dinosaurs on TV and in movies, often sparking the thought: What if we could see them again in real life? But, of course, they're extinct—gone forever from our world. However, some scientists and a bold startup are attempting to defy time by bringing back one of history’s extinct species: the dodo bird.</p><p>Colossal Biosciences Inc., a cutting-edge biotechnology startup focused on resurrecting extinct species, has secured $120 million in funding from investors, including filmmaker Peter Jackson. The company’s CEO Ben Lamm told <em><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-09-17/startup-working-to-bring-back-dodo-bird-raises-120-million">Bloomberg</a></em><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-09-17/startup-working-to-bring-back-dodo-bird-raises-120-million"> </a>that they expect to bring the dodo back to life within the next seven years.</p>.<p>Also, the Dallas-based company has recently revealed its achievement of creating a <a href="https://stevieawards.com/aba/colossal-biosciences-dallas-texas-united-states-colossal-woolly-mouse-breakthrough-de-extinction">woolly mouse</a>, a step toward de-extincting the woolly mammoth.</p><p>On X (formerly Twitter), the company shared a video that fueled excitement about their goal of resurrecting the dodo.</p><p>"HUGE breakthroughs on the path to bringing back the dodo. From gene-edited birds to the first pigeon primordial germ cells, and more, extinction is losing," the thread read. "We've just made breakthrough progress on both, bringing us closer than ever to unleashing the dodo's return," the post read further.</p>.'Jurassic World Rebirth' review: Wonder, gone extinct.<p>The announcement quickly captured the public’s attention, sparking curiosity and generating significant reaction from netizens.</p><p>"I want the <a href="https://twitter.com/ChimericEcho/status/1968653459483214243">Dodo back</a> so bad," one wrote. "Colossal <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronCapta55113/status/1968632048861540663">using AI?</a> Wow, what a surprise! What can we expect from a company that ends up being a joke," said another expressing disbelief. </p>