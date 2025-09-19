Menu
Supreme Court refuses to entertain activist Varavara Rao's plea seeking modification of bail condition

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Rao, submitted that the activist has been out on bail for four years but his health is deteriorating.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 09:19 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 09:19 IST
