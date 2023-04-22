DH Toon | Darwin's Theory of Evolution removed from textbooks

A group of more than 1,800 scientists, science teachers and educators has written an open letter raising concerns about the chapter on "Theory of Biological Evolution" being dropped from the NCERT textbook for Class 10.
As part of its curriculum rationalisation exercise, the NCERT had last year announced that the chapter "Heredity and Evolution" will be replaced with "Heredity" in the Class 10 science textbook.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup
It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win
Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport