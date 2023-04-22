DH Toon | Theory of Evolution removed from textbooks

DH Toon | Darwin's Theory of Evolution removed from textbooks

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2023, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 05:02 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

A group of more than 1,800 scientists, science teachers and educators has written an open letter raising concerns about the chapter on "Theory of Biological Evolution" being dropped from the NCERT textbook for Class 10.

As part of its curriculum rationalisation exercise, the NCERT had last year announced that the chapter "Heredity and Evolution" will be replaced with "Heredity" in the Class 10 science textbook.

