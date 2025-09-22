Man killed in tiger attack in Karnataka's H D Kote

<p>H D Kote (Mysuru district): A tribal man died in a tiger attack at the Bogihalla forest area, Basaveshwara Gudi limits, under N Begur range, under Hediyala sub-division on Monday.</p><p>Kencha (65), a resident of Malada Haadi tribal hamlet, was found on Monday morning.</p><p>According to the Forest Department, the personnel on patrol found him. </p> .Chamarajanagar farmers lock forest dept officials in cage over unabated tiger attacks.<p>His body was partially consumed. It is suspected that the incident might have occurred when he was working in a field in the fringes of the forest around two days ago. The pug marks of the tiger were found in and around the place, according to the Forest Department.</p> .<p>Post mortem has been conducted and the body handed over to his family. The Antharasanthe police have registered a case.</p><p>Bandipur Conservator of Forest S Prabhakaran presented a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the family of Kencha. Hediyala Assistant Conservator of Forest A V Sathish, N Begur Range Forest Officer B B Amrutesh were present.</p>