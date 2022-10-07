DH Toon | Do we need an Election Commission at all?

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the Central government will take steps after due consultation for major electoral reforms which are required as per the new changing time and situation.
The development comes after the Election Commission noted that the declarations provided by the political parties about the financial ramifications of poll promises are quite routine and ambiguous. The poll panel proposed to mandate the political parties to provide authentic information to the voters to assess the financial viability of their election promises.
