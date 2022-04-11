DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble

DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 11 2022, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 07:38 ist

The BJP leadership has made it a habit to speak with the divisiveness that undermines the very essence of our nation. Cloaked in pretentious nationalism, each one has been a vulgar assault on humaneness and the Constitution of India. 

