DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead as planned on Republic Day, says union leaders

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 23 2021, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 07:22 ist

Protesting farmer leaders said on Friday their proposed January 26 tractor rally will take place on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road as decided earlier, after their eleventh round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock.

Coming out of the meeting, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it is for the government to ensure that the rally is peaceful

farm laws
Farm Bills
Farmers protests
Republic Day
Delhi
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

