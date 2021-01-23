DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead as planned on Republic Day, says union leaders

Protesting farmer leaders said on Friday their proposed January 26 tractor rally will take place on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road as decided earlier, after their eleventh round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock.
Coming out of the meeting, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it is for the government to ensure that the rally is peaceful
DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day
