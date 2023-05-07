DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index

India slipped further to 161st position in the World Press Freedom Index from last year's 150 rank out of 180 countries, a report by a global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday. In 2021, India was ranked 142.
Except for Bangladesh (163), Myanmar (173) and China (179), all other neighbours have a better rank than India -- Bhutan (90), Nepal (95), Sri Lanka (135), Pakistan (150), Afghanistan (152).
