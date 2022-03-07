DH Toon | Indian students 'Atmanirbhared' in Ukraine

DH Toon | Indian students 'Atmanirbhared' in Ukraine

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 07 2022, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 07:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The war on Ukraine claimed an Indian youth’s life on Tuesday as a 21-year-old medical student from Haveri district in Karnataka was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city.

