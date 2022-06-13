DH Toon | Mass recruitment: Centre hiring JCP operators, stone pelters?

Over 400 people have been arrested so far in a clampdown on those involved in the violent protests on Friday in several states against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-sacked BJP functionaries, with authorities in Uttar Pradesh razing "illegal" houses of the accused for the second day.
