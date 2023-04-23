DH Toon | NCERT's 'rationalised syllabus'

Dropping of several topics and chapters by the NCERT has been caught in controversy with several chapters, which were not notified by the council last year, found missing from the new textbooks.
As part of its curriculum rationalisation exercise, the NCERT had last year announced that the chapter "Heredity and Evolution" will be replaced with "Heredity" in the Class 10 science textbook.
The new books as per the rationalised curriculum have hit the market now with the commencement of new academic session.
