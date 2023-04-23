DH Toon | NCERT's 'rationalised syllabus'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2023, 06:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 06:37 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Dropping of several topics and chapters by the NCERT has been caught in controversy with several chapters, which were not notified by the council last year, found missing from the new textbooks.

As part of its curriculum rationalisation exercise, the NCERT had last year announced that the chapter "Heredity and Evolution" will be replaced with "Heredity" in the Class 10 science textbook.

The new books as per the rationalised curriculum have hit the market now with the commencement of new academic session.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
NCERT
India News
evolution
textbooks
Education

