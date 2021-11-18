DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

With the controversy over decisions taken by four municipal corporations including Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad banning road-side food stalls selling non-vegetarian food and affected vendors up in arms, Gujarat state BJP president C R Paatil on Tuesday said that "no such decision will be implemented as municipal corporations, which have sought to ban, have been informed to avoid taking such decisions."
