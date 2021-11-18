DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Nov 18 2021, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 06:52 ist

With the controversy over decisions taken by four municipal corporations including Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad banning road-side food stalls selling non-vegetarian food and affected vendors up in arms, Gujarat state BJP president C R Paatil on Tuesday said that "no such decision will be implemented as municipal corporations, which have sought to ban, have been informed to avoid taking such decisions."

Gujarat
Vegetarians
Vegetarianism
BJP
Meat
DH Toon

