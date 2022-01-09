DH Toon | Pawns in the game of institutionalised hatred

DH Toon | Pawns in the game of institutionalised hatred

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Jan 09 2022, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 07:43 ist

Another reprehensible threshold has been breached with the online ‘sale’ of over 100 Muslim women on an app hosted on the Github platform. That shows a meeting of misogyny and anti-minorityism in a novel and shocking form. 

