DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Sep 15 2021, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 06:40 ist

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's use of the word 'Abba Jaan' (father in Urdu) during a public meeting in Kushinagar district has stoked a massive controversy, with opposition leaders decrying what they said an attempt to "communally polarise" the forthcoming Assembly polls.

