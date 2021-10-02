DH Toon | Swachh Bharat 2.0 to clean up dirty politics?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 02 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 05:43 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, asserting that these missions were aimed at making the cities garbage free and water secure.

