DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 18 2022, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 07:17 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Protests continued in UP, Bihar and Haryana for a third successive day, and spread to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Punjab even as the Air Force said its recruitment under the new scheme will start on June 24.

The Army said it will begin the initial exercise within two days and the Navy promised to issue the notification next week.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Agnipath Scheme

What's Brewing

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

Agnipath sets nation ablaze: How India is protesting

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

KIA bags best regional airport in South Asia award

 