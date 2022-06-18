DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

Protests continued in UP, Bihar and Haryana for a third successive day, and spread to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Punjab even as the Air Force said its recruitment under the new scheme will start on June 24.
The Army said it will begin the initial exercise within two days and the Navy promised to issue the notification next week.
