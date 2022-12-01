Dhankhar arrives in Nagaland to inaugurate Hornbill Festival

Dhankhar in Nagaland to inaugurate Hornbill Festival

He landed on an Assam Rifles helipad in Kohima along with his wife Sudesh in the afternoon

PTI, Kohima,
  • Dec 01 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 15:54 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton at Raj Bhavan in Kohima. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday arrived in Nagaland on his maiden two-day official visit to the state.

He landed on an Assam Rifles helipad in Kohima along with his wife Sudesh in the afternoon, officials said.

They were received by Governor of Assam and Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and other top officials.

"Welcome to Nagaland, Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar Ji @jdhankhar1. We're honoured to have you in Nagaland, the #LandOfFestivals to share in our joy of celebrating the #HornbillFestival, the #FestivalOfFestivals. I wish you a memorable Nagaland Experience," Rio tweeted after receiving Dhankhar at the helipad.

The Vice President will hold closed-door meetings with Mukhi, Rio and his cabinet colleagues at Raj Bhavan.

Dhankhar will inaugurate the 10-day Hornbill Festival at 4 pm. He will halt the night in Kohima and visit the World War II cemetery on Friday morning before leaving for Delhi, the officials added.

