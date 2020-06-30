Didn’t promote Covid-19 cure, just shared trial results, claims Patanjali

Replying to a notice sent by the Uttarakhand government, yoga guru Ramdev’s firm claimed that it has not promoted any “kit” to treat Covid-19 but only shared with the media the “successful trial” of a medicine.

Patanjali Ayurved last week launched a drug called “Coronil”, claiming that it had cured within a week all Covid-19 patients who took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

The claim triggered a row with the Union AYUSH ministry telling the herbal products firm not to sell the drug till it has examined the issue.

Uttarakhand’s Ayurveda department said the firm had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster, and not a cure for Covid-19.

In its reply on Monday to the department’s notice, the Haridwar-based company appeared to backtrack from its claim of finding a cure against Covid-19.

The company said it has not sold any product called “Corona Kit”, nor has it publicised it as a treatment against coronavirus.

But it added, "We have only promoted the successful trial of the medicine before the media."

The company said it had only packed medicines named Divya Swasari Vati, Divya Coronil tablet and Divya Anu Tel in a carton for “shipping purposes”.

It claimed that it has not violated any law and the question of action against it does not arise.

Apparently focusing on the term used in the Uttarakhand notice, the firm said it has not produced any medicine called “Corona Kit”.

It said the notice it got was the result of “misrepresentation of facts” by the media.

The Uttarakhand Ayurvedic department on Tuesday said it is studying the reply sent by Divya Pharmacy, a wing of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

A drug inspector was sent for physical verification to the Haridwar-based company after the reply was received on Monday and no coronavirus kit was found on the premises, Uttarakhand’s Ayurvedic department licensing officer Y S Rawat told PTI.

When asked whether he was satisfied with the reply, Rawat said, "Everyone has seen the yoga guru claiming the product as a cure for corona and the reply needs to be examined further.”