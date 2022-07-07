Dilip Ghosh's derogatory remarks on Mamata trigger row

Dilip Ghosh's derogatory comments on Mamata Banerjee trigger row, TMC seeks action against BJP leader

During an interaction at the 'India Today East Conclave', Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 07 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 12:23 ist

Voicing outrage over the alleged unsavoury comments of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme of a leading media group, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest.

During an interaction at the 'India Today East Conclave', Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family. He also made comments against the chief minister, referring to her "Banglar Meye" (Daughter of Bengal) campaign during the last assembly polls in Bengal and her later visit Goa where she had claimed her affinity with the coastal state.

Also Read | Dilip Ghosh connects KK's demise with Amit Shah's 'die in Bengal' comment

Expressing shock over the utterances of the former state BJP president, the Diamond Harbour Trinamool Congress MP on Wednesday tweeted, "Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation?"

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in a video expressed shock that such crass words can be used by a political personality against a woman, who happens to be the only female chief minister in the country.

Dastidar said she was wearing a black badge in protest against the "misogynistic" comment by Ghosh and demanding action against him. State BJP leaders could not be contacted for reaction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Dilip Ghosh
Mamata Banerjee
India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal
Trinamool Congress

