Dinesh Gundu Rao approaches SC amid trust vote

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the July 17 order that allowed the rebel MLAs to opt out of the Trust Vote in state Assembly, saying the “Constitutional right of the party under the Tenth Schedule was vitally affected by it”.

Amid on the ongoing Assembly session, Rao preferred to file impleadment and clarification applications in the writ petition filed by Pratap Gouda Patil and other rebel MLAs.

“Under the Tenth Schedule, a political party has a constitutional right to issue a whip to its legislators. The exercise of this right under the Constitution is not circumscribed by any condition nor can it be subject to any restrictive orders from the court even prior to the issuance of the whip,” his plea stated.

“More importantly, any enquiry for the purposes of the Tenth Schedule is a proceeding of the Legislature of the state within the meaning of Article 212 of the Constitution,” the plea added.

Rao, also an MLA from Gandhinagar, contended the order by the apex court was passed without even arraying the Congress Legislature Party having 79 MLAs in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

He also maintained that any interpretation of the July 17 order which “whittles down the power of a

political party to issue a whip to its legislators would be in the teeth of the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the judgment of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Kihoto Holohan vs Zachillhu case.

On July 17, the Court had declined to put a fetter on the “discretion” of the Karnataka Assembly Speaker in deciding resignations of 15 rebel MLAs but gave the legislators an option to opt out of the proposed Trust Vote on Thursday, making the fall of JDS-Congress a mere formality in the ensuing political crisis.

The court had then passed its interim order on a joint writ petition filed by Patil and nine other MLAs and impleadment application by five others K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, M T B Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh.

It had taken into considerations facts and circumstances of the matter, as well as the point that the Assembly was going to face the Trust Vote on July 18, in issuing the directions.