Direct cargo ferry services between India and Maldives start

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Maldives, Aishath Nahula, on Monday jointly launched a direct cargo ferry service between India and Maldives through video conference.

During its maiden voyage, a vessel with a capacity of 200 TEU and 3000 MT of breakbulk cargo will sail from Thoothukudi to Kochi today, from where it will proceed to Kulhudhuffushi port in North Maldives and then to Male port, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

It is scheduled to reach Kulhudhuffushi on September 26, 2020, and Male on September 29, 2020. This ferry service, being operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, will run twice a month and will provide a cost-effective, direct, and alternate means of transportation of goods between India and Maldives, according to a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya noted that this service is another milestone in the comprehensive bilateral relations between India and Maldives and further cement the close ties between India and Maldives by enhancing people-to-people contact.

Aishath Nahula expressed deep appreciation for the launch of the service as reflective of the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The launch of this service concretely fulfills the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Maldives in June last year and the announcement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual meeting with the Foreign Minister of Maldives on August 13, 2020.