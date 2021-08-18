Discharged in Sunanda case, Shashi Tharoor recalls 'the long nightmare'

Soon after Delhi court discharged Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar's death case, Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking whether he will apologise for his alleged "intemperate" remarks against him in the past.

A relieved Tharoor said this brings a significant conclusion to the long nightmare which had enveloped him after the tragic passing of his late wife Sunanda.

"The truth always wins ! The constant abuse, innuendos & slander of our colleague Shashi Tharoor by BJP and its crony TV anchors comes to a naught. Will PM now apologise for his intemperate remarks? Will the same TV anchors do a debate & apologise today?," Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

TMC leader Mohua Moitra said, "Satyamev Jayate! Delhi Court discharges Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case." AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh said, "finally Justice has prevailed. A person like Shashi Tharoor has been unnecessarily framed and harassed. Best wishes to Shashi Tharoor."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh rued, "For seven years my friend and colleague Shashi Tharoor was harassed and subjected to vilification, abuse and mental torture" and later expressed relief saying "today, he stands vindicated and the MoSha duo along with their hatchet men stand totally exposed. Jai Ho for the judiciary. All is not lost yet."

Tharoor in a statement recalled "the long nightmare" which he said has been brought to an end with this judgement and added his faith in the Indian judiciary stands vindicated with the ruling.

"I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated," the Congress MP said.

"In our justice system, the process is all too often the punishment. Nonetheless the fact that justice has been done, at last, will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace," Tharoor said in his statement.

He also thanked the judge Geetanajali Goel for the judgement discharging him from the charges levelled by Delhi police, which he said he had often described as "preposterous".

BJP had often taken a jibe at Tharoor over the case. Its leader Subramanian Swamy in particular, had levelled many allegations including "Russian poison" having been administered to Sunanda Pushkar.

Swamy tweeted on Wednesday "In Sunanda Murder case the court has declined to frame charges. I had petitioned to be an intervenor but both the Accused and Prosecutor opposed my petition. Thus I was kept out. If DP appeals against this Order in the High Court, then I will again seek to intervene."