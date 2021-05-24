HC flags Gambhir's distribution of Covid meds to DCGI

Disservice, irresponsible: Delhi HC asks DCGI to probe distribution of Covid medicines by Gautam Gambhir

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 12:37 ist
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct an investigation into the distribution of medicines by MP Gautam Gambhir.

Calling Gambhir's action a disservice, even if it were unintentional, the Court said that he should have realised that medicines were in short supply.

More to follow...

 

Delhi High Court
Gautam Gambhir
DCGI
COVID-19

