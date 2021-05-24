Disservice, irresponsible: Delhi HC asks DCGI to probe distribution of Covid medicines by Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct an investigation into the distribution of medicines by MP Gautam Gambhir.

Calling Gambhir's action a disservice, even if it were unintentional, the Court said that he should have realised that medicines were in short supply.

Here a very clear case is made out .. you find out against whom action is to be taken.. in the entire chain: Court to Drug controller#DelhiHighCourt @GautamGambhir — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 24, 2021

More to follow...