Doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Odisha's Cuttack

For the first time in Odisha, a doctor has tested positive for coronavirus infection here, a senior official said here on Tuesday.
The doctor was shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in the city, the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Ananya Das, said.
Das said that the doctor went to a relatives place in Kendrapara district recently, and after returning to the city on May 18, he complained of fever, cough and cold.
"His swab samples were sent for COVID-19 testing and the reports came on Monday, showing he was coronavirus positive," Das said.
