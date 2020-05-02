Domestic helps allowed to work across country; barber shops, salons in green and orange zone only

Domestic helps are allowed to work across the country during the COVID-19 lockdown but the authorities have curiously left it to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) to decide whether to permit them in their localities.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also put the responsibility on individuals for "any mishappening" like they contracting the virus infection by allowing "outsiders" in their premises.

"RWAs should take a call regarding allowing the movement of outsiders. But keep in mind health protocols. There is no public transport. Also, the responsibility lies with the person calling and allowing in case of any mishappening," a senior MHA official said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A close reading of the new guidelines issued for the lockdown, which has been now extended till May 17, shows that employing domestic workers during this period is not banned.

However, the latest remarks have further heightened the vulnerability of domestic workers across the country, who are denied wages in a large number of cases for April as many could not attend work due to lockdown.

The domestic helps, especially migrants, also complain that they were not able to avail ration besides facing pressure from landlords to pay rent as reported by DH on April 30.

Must read | Domestic workers face the brunt during COVID-19 lockdown

Official statistics place the number of domestic workers employed in India as 47.5 lakh, including 30 lakh women, but this is considered as severe underestimation and the true number to be more between two crore to eight crore workers, according to International Labour Organisation website.

Officials also said barbershops and salons are allowed to function in districts marked as green and orange zones May 4 while it continues to be prohibited in red zone districts. The move will help these sections to open their shops after a gap of 39 days.