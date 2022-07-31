Don’t come to us or BJP because of fear of ED action: Shinde

Amid allegations by Opposition parties that central agencies are being misused, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that none should come to the new government because of fear of action by the Enforcement Directorate.

The partners of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi—Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress—have alleged that central agencies like ED, CBI, NIA, IT and NCB were being misused by BJP-led NDA at the Centre to target Opposition parties.

Read | Explained: Sanjay Raut's alleged involvement in the Patra Chawl land scam

“Don’t come to us or the BJP because of fear of ED,” Shinde, who heads a large Shiv Sena faction, told reporters in Aurangabad on Sunday.

Shinde’s reaction came after reporters asked him about the comments from Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Arjun Khotkar.

Amid the ED raids, Raut had said: “…I will not leave Shiv Sena, I will die but not bow down before anyone…”

Also Read | ED officials search Raut's residence, investigate him

On the other hand Khotkar, who is facing the heat from ED, had decided to support to Shinde-faction, saying: “…I would not like to speak on it, you all are aware….I have explained (to Thackeray and Raut) the compulsions, the harassment to my family... I am forced to make certain decisions... and they have understood.”

Shinde, however, said: “….whether it is Khotkar or anyone else, don’t come to us under any pressure…whether it is us or the BJP….the investigation is under way, I am not an (ED) official, so I cannot say anything….If he (Raut) hasn't done anything wrong, why is he scared? He was a big MVA leader.”