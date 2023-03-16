Don’t erect banners, cut-outs, flex boards: DMK tells cadres

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday issued a diktat to its functionaries not to erect banners, cut-outs, and flex boards welcoming party chief M K Stalin and other leaders to events and warned of “strict action” if they failed to heed to the “advice.”

The announcement from the party comes amidst complaints by people on various platforms, including social media, that DMK cadres continue to erect flags on the median in the road and fix banners on the pavements meant for walking during party meetings and other events.

In a statement, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi recalled Stalin’s statement on September 13, 2019 – a day after a 23-year-old girl died after a flag post erected by an AIADMK functionary fell on her in Chennai – asking cadres not to erect banners in a manner that they affect people’s movements.

Action was also taken against cadres who went against the party leader’s diktat, Bharathi said, adding that it has come to the notice of the head quarters that a few people are resorting to erecting banners and flags to welcome party chief and other leaders while they come to participate in events.

“I am announcing with the approval of the party chief that banners, cut-outs, and flex boards that cause inconvenience to people and affect traffic should be avoided. One or two banners can be erected at the venue for publicity purposes after receiving due permission. Banners shouldn’t be erected in the middle of the road affecting people,” Bharathi added.

“If someone is seen violating this advice and if it comes to the notice of the headquarters, strict action will be taken against them,” the statement said.

Erecting banners and placing party flags in the middle of the road or on pavements is a major public nuisance against which several organisations are fighting in Tamil Nadu. Political party leaders have been issuing statements asking their cadres not to erect banners but to no avail.