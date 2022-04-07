Don't give political colour to India-Russia ties: MEA

Don't give political colour to India-Russia ties: MEA

Bagchi said India has been very open about its engagement with Russia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 18:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India on Thursday asserted that it has established economic relations with Russia and political colouring should not be attributed to the engagement.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came in response to questions on growing criticism of New Delhi by several Western powers on its trade ties with Moscow notwithstanding the crisis in Ukraine.

Read | G7 says 'time to suspend' Russia from UNHRC

At a media briefing, Bagchi said India has been very open about its engagement with Russia and even cited continuing procurement of crude oil from Russia by Europe.

We have established economic relations with Russia and our focus is on stabilising this established economic relations in current circumstances, he said.

Bagchi said discussions are underway to see what kind of payment mechanism can work between India and Russia in the current circumstances.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India
Russia
Ministry of External Affairs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 