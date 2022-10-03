Durga Puja pandal 'asura' in Mahatma Gandhi’s likeness stirs up trouble in Kolkata

The depiction of an ‘asura’ (demon) at a Durga Puja pandal in eastern Kolkata seemed to have created trouble for the organisers. The asura, allegedly resembled Mahatma Gandhi initially, until it got a wig and moustache following a visit to the venue by police officials.

The original depiction of the ‘asura’ triggered intense social media reactions and led to a police complaint being filed by a Congress leader. The authorities reportedly took cognizance of the issue and were looking into the matter. Sources said that the police initiated a case.

However, the senior police official concerned, couldn’t be reached for confirmation.

Initially, the asura was depicted as a bald, bespectacled man with a walking stick—a marked resemblance to the Mahatma. However, state working president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Chandrachur Goswami denied the charges. “It had nothing to do with him (Mahatma Gandhi). Our theme is to highlight corruption and woman power,” he said.

Goswami said that some “controversy” was raked up when people observed some resemblance. He also said, “Nothing has come to me so far,” when asked about any official complaint against him.

Koustav Bagchi, advocate and spokesperson of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, lodged a complaint with Titagarh police station, in northern Kolkata, and sought action against the organiser. He even requested the police to “initiate a zero FIR and take steps in accordance with the law.”

“I came to know that this asura idol has been modified to some extent so that it doesn’t look like Mahatma Gandhi any more. But it is also evident from various media footages where organisers are saying that they have modified such (a) thing, but they say that they don’t accept Mahatma Gandhi as the father of the nation…,” Bagchi said in a video clip.

“With regard to such statements, we cannot tell them to leave the country but all we can say is get well soon,” he added.

On Sunday night, police personnel reportedly visited the venue, following which the demon got a moustache and a wig.