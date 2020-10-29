108 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally to 14,580

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally reaches 14,580

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,064 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 12,480 people have been cured of the disease

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Oct 29 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 11:25 ist
A man reacts after a health worker took his swab sample to test for the Covid-19 at primary health centre. Credit: AFP Photo

Arunachal Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose to 14,580 on Thursday as 108 more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by Lower Subansiri (12) and Siang (eight), he said.

"Two Army jawans and an Indian Reserve Battalion personnel are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Three undertrial prisoners lodged in Jully Central Jail and three health workers also contracted the disease, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,064 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 12,480 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said, adding the recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 85.59 per cent.

The state has so far reported 36 coronavirus fatalities, including 18 this month, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,137, followed by West Siang (180), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,12,775 samples for Covid-19, including 2,107 on Wednesday, he added. 

