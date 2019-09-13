16 'corrupt' officials dismissed from Odisha govt job

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Bhubaneswar,
  • Sep 13 2019, 23:31pm ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 00:16am ist
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved the dismissal of 16 officials on corruption charges (PTI File Photo)

The Odisha government on September 13 dismissed 16 more officials from service on the charge of corruption, official sources said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved dismissal of five headmasters, four engineers, two revenue inspectors, two clerks and a pharmacist, an admin and a panchayat extension officer.

These officials were earlier convicted by vigilance courts for their involvement in corrupt practice, the sources said.

On August 31, six officials were suspended while the pension of four retired employees was stopped.

Similarly, on August 17, 15 officials were sacked from services while pensions of two others were stopped. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Odisha
Naveen Patnaik
Comments (+)
 