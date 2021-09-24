2 BSF troops killed, post commander injured in fratricidal incident at Tripura border post

Two BSF personnel were killed and their senior officer was injured in a fratricidal shoot out at a post near the Bangladesh international border in Tripura, officials said Friday.
The incident took place Thursday evening near the border fence gate at the Khagracheri post of the force in the Karbook sub-division of the Gomati district.
Head constable Satbir Singh and constable Pratap Singh, belonging to the 20th battalion, were killed in the "fratricidal cross-firing" following a minor altercation, said a BSF spokesperson for its Tripura frontier, headquartered in Salbagan, Agartala.
A senior official said Pratap Singh allegedly shot Satbir Singh, who died on the spot.
Pratap Singh was later killed by a sentry deployed at the post, he said.
The post commander, Sub Inspector Ram Kumar, suffered bullet injuries on both his legs as constable Pratap Singh fired at him too, he said.
"A departmental inquiry is being conducted to find out the actual cause of the incident and an FIR has been lodged at Silacheri police station," the spokesperson said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the India-Bangladesh border.
Out of the total 4,096 km of the international border, Tripura shares 856 km of the front.
