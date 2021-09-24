2 BSF troops killed in fratricidal incident at Tripura

2 BSF troops killed, post commander injured in fratricidal incident at Tripura border post

The post commander, Sub Inspector Ram Kumar, suffered bullet injuries on both his legs as constable Pratap Singh fired at him, too

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Agartala,
  • Sep 24 2021, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 13:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Two BSF personnel were killed and their senior officer was injured in a fratricidal shoot out at a post near the Bangladesh international border in Tripura, officials said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening near the border fence gate at the Khagracheri post of the force in the Karbook sub-division of the Gomati district.

Head constable Satbir Singh and constable Pratap Singh, belonging to the 20th battalion, were killed in the "fratricidal cross-firing" following a minor altercation, said a BSF spokesperson for its Tripura frontier, headquartered in Salbagan, Agartala.

A senior official said Pratap Singh allegedly shot Satbir Singh, who died on the spot.

Pratap Singh was later killed by a sentry deployed at the post, he said.

The post commander, Sub Inspector Ram Kumar, suffered bullet injuries on both his legs as constable Pratap Singh fired at him too, he said.

"A departmental inquiry is being conducted to find out the actual cause of the incident and an FIR has been lodged at Silacheri police station," the spokesperson said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guards the India-Bangladesh border.

Out of the total 4,096 km of the international border, Tripura shares 856 km of the front.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSF
Tripura
Border security force
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

Covid smell loss can have profound effects on your life

Covid smell loss can have profound effects on your life

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 