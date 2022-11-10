35K BJP workers staged protest in J'khand against govt

35,000 BJP workers staged protest across Jharkhand against 'corrupt' government: Party spokesperson

BJP launched its agitation in Jharkhand after the ED summoned CM Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 10 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 08:40 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least 35,000 BJP workers staged protests in 19 of the 24 districts in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing agitation against "corrupt practices" of the JMM-led government, party spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said

The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir from November 7, will intensify its agitation in the days to come, he said.

Addressing BJP workers at Pirtand block in Giridih during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that all development works have come to a standstill in the state ever since the JMM-led coalition took the reins of the state in December 2019.

Also Read | ED summons Jharkhand CM Soren again, asks him to appear on Nov 17

Marandi urged party workers to take a vow to oust the JMM-led coalition from the state.

"There is a rampant loot of rich mineral resources going on by those in power, be it sand, coal or stone chips.

"When the BJP raised these issues, the ruling coalition partners - JMM, Congress, and RJD -- accused it of making attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government," Marandi alleged.

The BJP launched its agitation in the state after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren skipped his appearance before the agency and left for Chhattisgarh, where he attended a scheduled program.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jahrkhand
India News
BJP

What's Brewing

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Who’s driving climate change?

Who’s driving climate change?

DH Toon | The right man for the right job

DH Toon | The right man for the right job

An Editor who brewed the daily tea

An Editor who brewed the daily tea

A much-needed breakthrough?

A much-needed breakthrough?

Boost for implant tech: New 3D printer gets IISc nod

Boost for implant tech: New 3D printer gets IISc nod

 