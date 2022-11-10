35,000 BJP workers staged protest across Jharkhand against 'corrupt' government: Party spokesperson

At least 35,000 BJP workers staged protests in 19 of the 24 districts in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing agitation against "corrupt practices" of the JMM-led government, party spokesperson Pradeep Sinha said

The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir from November 7, will intensify its agitation in the days to come, he said.

Addressing BJP workers at Pirtand block in Giridih during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that all development works have come to a standstill in the state ever since the JMM-led coalition took the reins of the state in December 2019.

Marandi urged party workers to take a vow to oust the JMM-led coalition from the state.

"There is a rampant loot of rich mineral resources going on by those in power, be it sand, coal or stone chips.

"When the BJP raised these issues, the ruling coalition partners - JMM, Congress, and RJD -- accused it of making attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government," Marandi alleged.

The BJP launched its agitation in the state after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren skipped his appearance before the agency and left for Chhattisgarh, where he attended a scheduled program.